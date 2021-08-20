Electric Zoo Makes Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID Test Mandatory for 2021 Festival

Home News Dylan Clark August 20th, 2021 - 9:48 PM

Earlier this year, it was announced that New York City’s popular EDM festival Electric Zoo will be returning this September 3-5 at Randall’s Island after being forced to cancel their 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the festival has announced that it will be making its return along with new COVID-related policies.

Among the new policies, the festival will be requiring attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours before showing up. This is to be for all three days of the festival. According to the festival, proving you are fully vaccinated means that you must show proof of at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. Electric Zoo’s official health, safety and entry requirement page on their website states, “Proof of one Covid-19 vaccination dose is acceptable meaning you can get your first dose the same day you attend the festival to enter as a vaccinated guest.” For unvaccinated individuals, the website states, “Proof of a negative test can be shown through a printed copy of your result or with a digital test result saved to your phone.”

Electric Zoo also states that on-site testing will be available to those who show up with no proof of a negative test or vaccination. Prices for the testing will start at $99+ per test.

The festival’s website also states that, although masks will not be required, they are encouraged for all guests. Masks will also be available for free at the festival.

Electric Zoo 2021 kicks off on Friday, September 3. Friday’s lineup includes Alesso, Alpha 9, Ben Nicky, Blanke, Blunts & Blondes, Bruno Martini, Cosmic Gate, Crystal Skies, Ekali, Fatum, Fisher, Heyz, Joyryde, Jstjr, K?d, Lick, Loud Luxury, Mime, Mitis, Moksi, Moore Kismet, Nina Las Vegas, Party Pupils, Peekaboo, Sam Feldt, Seven Lions, Ship Wrek, Sippy, Subtronics, Valentino Khan, Yultron and Zeds Dead

Saturday September 4 will feature a lineup of Anakim, Andrew Rayel, Artbat, Audien, Champagne Drip, Chris Lorenzo, Claptone, Dirt Monkey, Dr. Fresch, Hydraulix, Inzo, John Summit, Kaskade, Liquid Stranger, LSDream, Luzcid, Martin Ikin, Mize, Offaiah, Pax, Rezz, Rinzen, Shiba San, Sita Abellan, Sonny Fodera, Steve Aoki, Testpilot, Tiesto, Township Rebellion, Tynan, Veil, Westend and Zomboy.

Finally, Sunday September 5 will feature artists Ace Aura, Adventure Club, Al Ross B2B Bommer, Alan Walker, Atliens, Bakermat, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Bruno Furlan, Carnage, Charles MEyer, Charlesthefirst, Deorro, Destructo, Dom Dolla, Drezo, Duke Dumont, Esseks, Galantis, Gammer, Ghastly B2B Eptic, He$h, Hekler, Illenium, Jantsen, Jvna, Kai Wachi, Kshmr, Kyle Kinch, Lady Faith B2B Darksiderz B2B Rob Gee, Mason Maynard, Minnesota B2B Buku, Over Easy, Riot Ten, Sunnery James & Ryan MArciano, Sludge, Swarm, Vampa and Wreckno.