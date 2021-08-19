Jason Isbell Drops Headlining Spot at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Over COVID-19 Policy

Home News Roy Lott August 19th, 2021 - 11:37 PM

Jason Isbell has canceled another upcoming performance of his. Isbell has dropped out of his headlining festival performance at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in Tennessee after the festival announced that it would not be instituting a vaccine or negative test mandate. Isbell had previously expressed that he requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of his show from anyone who wants to attend. Venues who refuse this requirement will not see the band perform at all.

“The Birthplace Of Country Music (BCM) has had numerous conversations with our local, regional and state leaders to assess options available to us concerning the requirement by one of our artists for our patrons to either provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of attending the festival,” the festival’s organizers said in a statement. “After exploring all options, we have concluded that we cannot impose a vaccine mandate or negative test policy at this time without a state mandate.”

Isbell then replied via Twitter, simply saying “We won’t be appearing at the Rhythm and Roots Reunion this year. Y’all be safe!”

He recently canceled his upcoming performance in Houston for the venue not complying with his requirement.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz