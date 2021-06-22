Basilica Soundscape Announces Venue Change and 2021 Lineup Featuring Moor Mother, Circuit des Yeux and Tomberlin

Home News Leanne Rubinstein June 22nd, 2021 - 8:07 PM

The Basilica Soundscape festival is planning their grand return after their brief pause during the pandemic, according to Brooklyn Vegan. They have announced a change in location from previous years, having usually taken place at the Basilica Hudson factory in Hudson, New York.

This year’s event will take place on September 17 and 18 at PS21 Performance Spaces for the 21st Century in Chatham, NY, and will be limited to 500 people per day as per this summer’s COVID-19 guidelines. The festival will be presented by Ridgewood venue H0I0, who will “curate a series of ambient after-parties as well as a maze-like visual art installation,” alongside Basilica Hudson and The Creative Independent.

The initial lineup has been announced, featuring artists such as Moor Mother, William Basinski, Circuit Des Yeux and Tomberlin, with more musicians still yet to be announced.

Tickets and camping passes for Basilica Soundscape 2021 are now on sale, the former selling for $56.65 and the latter for $33.99. More details and purchasing information can be found here.

About the 2021 event, the festival coordinators have stated:

“In keeping with its reputation as “the anti-festival,” Basilica SoundScape will continue to push the boundaries of how attendees traditionally experience festival-going, this year welcoming headliners as Artists In Residence to collaborate and create musical sets unique to Basilica SoundScape. With the complete schedule still to be announced, the Artists in Residence will be the core to the weekend and perform both Friday and Saturday evening, offering site-specific inspired work as other local musicians and poets flesh out the rest of the programming. Basilica SoundScape aims to foster an environment that encourages these artists to tap into true creative freedom without limits and to immerse themselves in a weekend in Upstate NY.”