Britney Spears’ Housekeeper Files Battery Complaint Over Cell Phone Altercation

Aswath Viswanathan August 21st, 2021 - 5:35 PM

According to Pitchfork, Britney Spears’ housekeeper has filed a battery complaint against the singer. The incident allegedly took place on Monday, August 16 at Spear’s home in Thousand Oaks, California.

According to the housekeeper, Spears accosted her during an altercation over a cellphone. However, Mathew Rosengart, Britney Spears’ lawyer, stated in a Pitchfork interview that these allegations are “overblown sensational tabloid fodder.” According to him, this is “nothing more than a manufactured ‘he said she said’ regarding a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever. Anyone can make an accusation but this should have been closed immediately. To its credit, the Sheriff’s office itself has acknowledged that the incident was classified as a ‘very minor misdemeanor…’ and confirmed ‘there were no injuries.’ If this did not involve Britney Spears it never would have been reported at all.”

Over the course of this year, Spears’ has covered headlines due to controversy over her conservatorship. Britney Spears stated that she has been lying about being happy with her conservatorship arrangement. Spears herself has not been allowed to get re-married, remove her IUD or have a kid. She announced intentions to file a petition asking for her conservatorship to end and requested that the hearings be made open to the public.

In June, Britney Spears criticized how her father Jamie Spears and her conservatorship have controlled her daily life and finances since 2008, claiming that she hadn’t known she was allowed to petition to end the conservatorship. She had also told the court that she was allegedly forced to perform a 2018 tour and change her medication against her will. Shortly afterwards, the Bessemer Trust withdrew from the conservatorship, followed by Spears’ court-appointed lawyer.

In July, after 13 years Britney Spears was able to hire her own lawyer and wished for her father to be charged for alleged conservatorship abuse. Finally, a few weeks ago in August, Jamie Spears agreed to step down as his daughters’ conservator. Jamie Spears states that he “does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.”