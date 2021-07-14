Britney Spears Can Now Hire Her Own Lawyer, Wants to Charge Father With Conservatorship Abuse

Home News Alison Alber July 14th, 2021 - 4:51 PM

For 13 years, Britney Spears was ruled unfit to find her own legal representation; now, after over one decade of conservatorship by her Father, Jamie Spears, the pop star is officially able to hire her own lawyer, according to the New York Times. Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny ruled in favor of Britney Spears in the newest court proceedings to end her conservatorship.

Britney’s court-appointed lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III recently resigned after the singer’s emotional court statements on June 23rd. The singer’s long-time manager and the wealth management firm that shared the control of Britney Spears’ finances with her father resigned as well.

According to CNN, the new lawyer chosen by Britney Spears, Mathew Rosengart, spoke for the first time today. The former federal prosecutor, now Hollywood lawyer, publicly pleaded for Jamie Spears to step down voluntarily, “We will be moving promptly and aggressively for his removal. The question remains, why is he involved? He should step down voluntarily because that’s what’s in the best interest of the conservatee.”

The singer also spoke today in court and called her conservatorship a “fucking cruelty” and “abuse,” according to CNN. She revealed plans to press charges and wished for her father to be charged for conservatorship abuse.

In recent months, the public interest in Britney Spears’ conservatorship has grown steadily. The #freebritney movement has gained more and more momentum and the New York Times released a documentary about the alleged mistreatment of the pop star during her mental health problems in the early 2000s.