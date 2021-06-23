Britney Spears Claims During Conservatorship Hearings She’s Barred From Removing Her IUD or Getting Married

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 23rd, 2021 - 5:34 PM

Britney Spears stated that she has been lying about being happy with her conservatorship arrangement, which involved her not being allowed to get re-married, remove her IUD and have a kid. She announced intentions to file a petition asking for it to end and requested that the hearings be made open to the public.

The conservatorship began in 2008 after she was hospitalized on psychiatric grounds, with her father/manager Jamie Spears serving as her first court-authorized guardian for both her personal and business affairs. Her dad and attorney Andrew Wallet continue managing her business interests in coordination with Bessemer Trust, but a woman named Jodi Montgomery took over as the conservator for Spears’ personal affairs in September 2019.

Over the past couple of years, fans have been questioning Spears’ feelings on this arrangement, with one going as far to petition its cessation for her. Spears’ court-appointed attorney Samuel D. Ingham III told the court on August 31, 2020 that the conservatorship is voluntary, but no word came out from Spears herself until now.

She made the statement before Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny earlier today, June 23. Spears interrupted Montgomery to say, “They’ve done a good job at exploiting my life, so I feel like it should be an open court hearing, and they should listen to what I have to say.”

When she was given the opportunity to talk officially, she read from a prepared statement, “A lot has happened since two years ago, the last time I was in court,” Spears began. “I don’t think I was heard on any level when I came to court last time.” From there, she detailed how she was allegedly forced to perform a 2018 tour and allegedly forced to change her medication, among other grievances. She lamented, “Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it. I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK and I’m happy. If I said that enough, maybe I’d become happy… I’m in shock. I’m traumatized… I’m so angry it’s insane.”

Spears claims that she hadn’t known she would be allowed to petition to end the conservatorship without another psychiatric evaluation. She says that she was scared of what another psychiatrist would say. “I’m scared of people,” she explains. “I don’t trust people with what I’ve been through. It’s not OK to force me to do anything I don’t want to do… I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life.”

After that, she stated that she wanted to get married and have another child, but allegedly hadn’t been granted permission by Montgomery to go to a doctor to get her IUD taken out. She’s currently dating actor Sam Asghari, who she says she wants to be able to spend more time with publicly. She also requested that the amount of therapy she has to go through each week be cut back and be done from her home so the paparazzi can’t take photos of her while she’s there. Spears had yet to file the paperwork properly this afternoon, but is likely to do so shortly.