Jamie Spears Asks Court to Investigate Claims Britney Spears Made Against Him and Her Conservatorship

June 30th, 2021

Last Wednesday, Britney Spears criticized how her father Jamie Spears and her conservatorship have controlled her daily life and finances since 2008, claiming that she hadn’t known she was allowed to petition to end the conservatorship. Now, her father issued two court filings that address her claims.

Britney Spears had told the court that she was allegedly forced to perform a 2018 tour and change her medication against her will, also alleging that the conservatorship prevented her from getting married and having another child, because she allegedly had an IUD implanted that she hadn’t been able to get removed under the conservatorship. She also requested that they reduce the amount of therapy she has to go through each week.

During her court appearance, she claimed, “Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it. I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK and I’m happy. If I said that enough, maybe I’d become happy… I’m in shock. I’m traumatized… I’m so angry it’s insane.”

Jamie Spears managed the conservatorship from 2008 until 2019, when he broke up the work so he was just managing his daughter’s finances while a court-appointed conservator named Jodi Montgomery took over control of Britney Spears’ day-to-day happenings. His two responding court filings were obtained today by The New York Times.

The first of the filings asks that the court provide a way for him to respond to Britney Spears’ claims in a way that is fair for both parties. It states, “[I]t is critical that the Court confirm whether or not Ms. Spears’s testimony was accurate in order to determine what corrective actions, if any, need to be taken. It is also imperative for the proper functioning of conservatorship proceedings before this Court that all parties be provided a full and fair opportunity to respond to allegations and claims asserted against them.”

In the second filing, Jamie Spears points out that Jodi Montgomery is the one who has been “fully in charge of Ms. Spears’s day-to-day personal care and medical treatment” since 2019, adding that he stepped down from that side of the role due to medical reasons. In response, Montgomery’s lawyer told The New York Times that she has had “one primary goal — to assist and encourage Britney in her path to no longer needing a conservatorship of the person.”