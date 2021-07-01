Bessemer Trust Withdraws From Britney Spears Conservatorship Citing “Changed Circumstances”

Home News Leanne Rubinstein July 1st, 2021 - 6:06 PM

The professional wealth management firm Bessemer Trust has requested resignation from their impending position as co-conservator of Britney Spears’ estate, according to Stereogum. The firm was set to work alongside Spears’ father Jamie, but now states a “change in circumstances.”

This decision was allegedly sparked by Spears’ emotional court statement last week that accused the conservatorship of being abusive and calling for her freedom from it. Bessemer Trust explained in a document filed in court on Thursday that they had been unaware that the situation was involuntary, stating, “Petitioner has become aware that the Conservatee objects to the continuance of her Conservatorship and desires to terminate the conservatorship. Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes.”

Last fall, Spears’ lawyer had requested that Bessemer Trust replace Jamie Spears and take over full power of the conservatorship on the grounds that Britney Spears was afraid of him. Though denying the request, Judge Brenda Penny agreed to the addition of the firm as co-conservatory. The change had yet to take effect before the resignation request, so the change represents little change for the performer.

Jamie also requested that his lawyers file paperwork seeking an investigation into the claims of abuse made by his daughter in court. These claims involved an alleged lack of control over her career, her medications as well as an inability to get married and have another child due to an IUD she is allegedly not allowed to remove.