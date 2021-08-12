Jamie Spears Will Step Down From Britney Spears’ Conservatorship, Says Ongoing Public Battle Isn’t in Her “Best Interests”

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 12th, 2021 - 6:09 PM

Jamie Spears has agreed to step down as his daughter’s conservator, which he has been since 2008. Based on the legal documents filed by Jamie Spear’s attorney via TMZ he states: “does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.”

When Jamie Spears became his daughter conservator back in 2008 it gave him complete control over her life and career for the next 13 years. The need for a conservator came from Britney’s mental health collapse of not wanting to relinquish her children to her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. That is when her father had to step in as conservator which described by California courts is where “a judge appoints a responsible person or organization (called the ‘conservator’) to care for another adult (called the ‘conservatee’) who cannot care for himself or herself or manage his or her own finances.” An entire timeline of this conservatorship battle can be found here.

As Jamie Spears works with the court and Britney’s new attorney he maintains the stance of “no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate… and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests.” Britney’s attorney, Matthew Rosengart replied, “Jamie’s decision to step down a “vindication for Britney.” He urged Jamie to “step aside immediately” and said he should cease “making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter.” More information on how things have turned out so far with Jamie’s step down can be found here.

The next scheduled court hearing is September 29th.