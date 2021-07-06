Britney Spears’ Court-Appointed Lawyer Petitions to Step Down from Conservatorship

Home News Alison Alber July 6th, 2021 - 10:37 PM

Britney Spears’ battle to end her conservatorship continues as her court-appointed Lawyer resigned from his position. According to Deadline, this comes only 24 hours after Spears’ longtime manager quit his job. The law firm Loeb & Loeb also steps away from the conservatorship of Britney Spears.

Because of the constant reports about the #freebritney movement, Spears’ recent statements about the trauma she’s facing from being under conservatorship, many people and companies that were involved in Spears’ conservatorship face public backlash, not only her father and conservator Jamie Spears.

Britney Spears has been under conservatorship since 2008, which lead her to lose personal control over much of her personal and financial life. Bessemer Trust, a wealth management group also recently removed themselves from the conservatorship of Spears finances after hearing her emotional speech against the conservatorship. The group cited “changed circumstances” as what lead them to take this step.

Ever since the #freebritney gained more and more momentum, and multiple documentaries showcased the mistreatment of Spears, the case of the conservatorship has been broadly covered by media around the globe. Throughout the court proceedings, more and more information about the case surfaced highlighting horrifying mistreatment. Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears is now targeted by fans, as they accuse the actress of not supporting her sister during her fight against the conservatorship, but rather supported their father and might even profit from the conservatorship herself. Jamie Lynn Spears recently spoke out against the accusation and asked fans not to send her death threats.

Her father Jamie Spears who handles her affairs has often been described as controlling and abusive towards his daughter. In one incident it is described that Jamie Spears threatened a Britney Fan after the fan dedicated a website in 2009 to educate the public about Britney Spears’ unfair treatment during the conservatorship.

Only July 1st, the court denied Britney Spears’ motion to remove her father from the conservatorship.