Sneak Peek of New Nine Inch Nails-Infused Halsey Music Heard in IMAX Film Trailer

July 30th, 2021

Oscar-winning duo Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are set to produce Halsey’s upcoming album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, due August 27. With the album, the singer will release an hour-long film completely shot in IMAX, which fans can check out in IMAX theaters on August 25. Fans can start purchasing tickets for the film on August 3.

In anticipation of the film, they have released the trailer of the upcoming spectacle, which previews the catchy dark pop sound similar to the producers’ own band Nine Inch Nails that will be featured on the LP. The film was directed by Colin Tilley, who has done some award-nominated music videos including “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, “Alright” by Kendrick Lamar and “Wild Thoughts” by DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller.

The concept album is about the experience of pregnancy, childbirth and sexuality that is set in a period similar to a fantasy 1800 esque time, much like the album’s cover art. It follows their 2020 critically acclaimed album Manic, which spawned their number one single “Without Me.”

They recently gave birth to their first child with partner Alev Aydin, who they named Ender Ridley Aydin.