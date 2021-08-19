Austin City Limits 2021 Festival Requiring Negative COVID Test or Proof of Vaccine for Entry

Home News Jerry Morales August 19th, 2021 - 7:06 PM

Brooklyn Vegan reports that the 2021 edition of the Austin City Limits music festival will require a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of attending the event. Attendees will be able to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 in place of a negative test.

After Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order that forbade organizations from placing a vaccine mandate, the ACL festival found a loophole that allowed the event to prioritize the safety of attendees. The festival announced their new COVID-19 protocols on the morning of August 19 through social media.

The first weekend of ACL Fest will take place in Austin,TX on October 1 through 3 while the second weekend will occur on October 7 through 10. Country music legend George Strait and pop/rock singer Miley Cyrus will headline the festival on the Friday of both weekends. Meanwhile, pop singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will headline the festival on both Saturday dates alongside Australian group Rüfüs Du Sol. The Sunday dates of the festival will be headlined by rapper Tyler, the Creator and English new wave band Duran Duran, who are replacing rock legend Stevie Nicks and rapper DaBaby. American singer Doja Cat, Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion and alternative singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers will also be making appearances at the festival.

The festival will reveal more information regarding their mask policy in the near future. According to the ACL Fest website, attendees must bring a printed copy of their negative COVID-19 test or vaccination card every single day they attend the festival. For more information on the festival and its COVID-19 protocol, visit aclfestival.com.