Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” Remix Featuring DaBaby Pulled by Radio Programmers Following Homophobic Remarks from Rapper

Home News Alison Alber August 4th, 2021 - 6:17 PM

After being dropped by multiple festivals this last week, Billboard has now reported, that DaBaby’s remix of Dua Lipa’s smash hit “Levitating” has dropped in airtime. According to the report, radio stations all over the country are now opting to play the original version. Both versions are featured on Dua Lipas hit album Future Nostalgia, which was released last year

The article also shows that since DaBaby’s homophobic remarks during his performance at Rolling Loud Miami, the remix was played by 70.2% of the radio stations rather than the original, dropped to only 49.5%. Billboard even talked to some radio stations across the country and found out that the second largest radio chain in the country, Audacy, has straight up pulled the remix from their rotation, “in light of DaBaby’s homophobic statements.” This means the remix won’t get played by any of their stations anymore.

Even though the airtime has decreased, the remix by DaBaby is still at Number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Dua Lipa has spoken out shortly after the rapper’s statements. She was “surprised and horrified” about the homophobic statements of her co-artist. She also expressed her support for the LGBTQ+ community. Since then, the rapper has defended his statements, which made it somewhat worse and eventually apologized for them, in an official statement. According to Pitchfork, DaBaby has also released a new video for his song, “Giving What It’s Supposed to Give.” In the video the rapper help a sign that reads “AIDS” and the video ended with another statement by the artist, “Don’t Fight Hate With Hate. My apologies for being me the same way you want freedom to be you.”

DaBaby was recently dropped by Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Music Midtown, iHeartRadio Festival, Day N Vegas, Governors Ball and more.