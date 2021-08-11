Tyler, the Creator and Duran Duran To Replace DaBaby and Stevie Nicks at Austin City Limits Festival 2021

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 11th, 2021 - 6:13 PM

Tyler, The Creator and Duran Duran will be replacing Stevie Nicks and DaBaby at the Austin City Limit Festival . Both artists are being replaced because Nicks cancelled all their concerts due to COVID and DaBaby said homophobic comments onstage at Rolling Loud Miami (more information on this topic can be found via brooklynvegan).

Each artists will perform on October 1-3 and October 8-10 at Austin’s Zilker Park. Tickets have already been sold on the official website, but can be found on other websites. Austin City Limit Festival will be following the new guidelines for people attending this event.

The lineup will follow as George Strait and Miley Cyrus on Friday. Then Billie Eilish and Rufus Du Sol on Saturday. Finally, on Sunday the new lineup of Tyler, The Creator and Duran Duran.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado