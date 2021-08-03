mxdwn Music

Menu

Tyler, The Creator Announces Spring 2022 Call Me If You Get Lost Arena Tour Dates with Kali Uchis and Vince Staples

August 3rd, 2021 - 3:55 PM

Tyler, The Creator Announces Spring 2022 Call Me If You Get Lost Arena Tour Dates with Kali Uchis and Vince Staples

After releasing his critical acclaimed new album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, hiphop artist Tyler, The Creator has now announced the tour to accompany his record. The tour is set to kick off in San Diego, CA on February 10th, and will conclude in Seattle, WA on April 8th. The tour will all in all contain 34 arena shows all over the country.
The artist will also play at Madisom Square Garden in NYC on March 13th and one show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, on March 31st.

Supporting the multi-talent are Kali Uchis and Vince Staples. Uchis released her spanish language album, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ late last year. Staples just released his newest self-titled album just last month. The rapper was also featured in Tyler, The Creator’s directed new converse commercial “Really Cool Converse Club.” The commercial  also showed Black Flag’s Henry Rollins, Bill Walton and Tim Meadows.

Tyler, The Creator has also directed his own music videos to “Lemonhead” and “Corso.” It was also revealed that the artist was recently in the studio with fellow rapper Kanye West. Ever since releasing CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, the reviews have been stellar, mxdwn’s Jahniya Morris, wrote, “So, this album is a way to express all of that by taking people on this journey he’s been on since Igor. There truly would not have been a better way to display this journey and development than through a mixtape-style format with DJ Drama as the magic touch.”

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST  Tour Dates:
02/10 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
02/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
02/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena
02/14 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
02/16 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
02/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
02/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena
02/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
02/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
02/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
02/27 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
02/28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
03/03 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center
03/04 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
03/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/07 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
03/09 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
03/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
03/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
03/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum
03/18 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
03/19 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
03/20 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
03/23 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
03/25 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
03/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
03/29 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
04/01 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
04/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
04/04 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
04/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
04/08 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2021. All rights reserved.