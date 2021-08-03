Tyler, The Creator Announces Spring 2022 Call Me If You Get Lost Arena Tour Dates with Kali Uchis and Vince Staples

Home News Alison Alber August 3rd, 2021 - 3:55 PM

After releasing his critical acclaimed new album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, hiphop artist Tyler, The Creator has now announced the tour to accompany his record. The tour is set to kick off in San Diego, CA on February 10th, and will conclude in Seattle, WA on April 8th. The tour will all in all contain 34 arena shows all over the country.

The artist will also play at Madisom Square Garden in NYC on March 13th and one show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, on March 31st.

Supporting the multi-talent are Kali Uchis and Vince Staples. Uchis released her spanish language album, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ late last year. Staples just released his newest self-titled album just last month. The rapper was also featured in Tyler, The Creator’s directed new converse commercial “Really Cool Converse Club.” The commercial also showed Black Flag’s Henry Rollins, Bill Walton and Tim Meadows.

Tyler, The Creator has also directed his own music videos to “Lemonhead” and “Corso.” It was also revealed that the artist was recently in the studio with fellow rapper Kanye West. Ever since releasing CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, the reviews have been stellar, mxdwn’s Jahniya Morris, wrote, “So, this album is a way to express all of that by taking people on this journey he’s been on since Igor. There truly would not have been a better way to display this journey and development than through a mixtape-style format with DJ Drama as the magic touch.”

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST Tour Dates:

02/10 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

02/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

02/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena

02/14 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

02/16 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

02/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

02/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena

02/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

02/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

02/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

02/27 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

02/28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

03/03 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

03/04 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena

03/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/07 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

03/09 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

03/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

03/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

03/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum

03/18 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

03/19 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

03/20 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

03/23 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

03/25 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

03/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

03/29 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

03/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

04/01 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

04/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

04/04 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

04/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

04/08 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena