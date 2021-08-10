Stevie Nicks Cancels 2021 Festival Dates Due to COVID-19

Home News Alison Alber August 10th, 2021 - 8:33 PM

Stevie Nicks announced today she will be canceling her remaining performances this year due to COVID-19 concerns, reports Pitchfork. The singer shared the news via her Twitter account, saying, “While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021.” Check out the complete statement below.

Stevie Nicks was scheduled to perform at multiple festivals this year, including Austin City Limits, BottleRock in Napa Valley and Jazz Aspen. She was also set to play at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, but it was rescheduled to 2022 earlier this week.

Nicks is not the only artist canceling their 2021 tour dates and performances. Limp Bizkit and Spirit Box announced that they are canceling their post-pandemic pop-up party tour. Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst told Billboard, “In short, the system is still very flawed.” He also explained nobody could guarantee the safety of the fans, staff, crews and band.

Pennsylvania rock band Ween canceled their June 2021 shows earlier in April, also due to concerns for the safety of fans and band. The duo canceled three dates in Texas and Oklahoma, but the other upcoming dates in the fall are still happening as scheduled, according to their website. The band initially planned to play in 2020 but had to reschedule.

Indie outfit The Decemberists have announced they will cancel their 2021 tour but shared their plans to perform in 2022. The band stated that while they are optimistic for the future of live peroxide, they didn’t believe it would be ready to do so in July/August.

Besides artists, multiple festivals announced they would be canceling their 2021 run. This includes the famous festival Coachella, Boston Calling, CMA, Big Ears and the french metal fest Hellfest.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado