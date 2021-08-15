Duran Duran Share New Anime Music Video for “More Joy!” Featuring CHAI

Home News Aaron Grech August 15th, 2021 - 10:16 PM

English new wave legends Duran Duran have teamed up with the Japanese experimental pop band CHAI for their latest single “More Joy!,” which is accompanied by a new animated music video directed by Melissa Ladybug. Thius single will be featured on the band’s upcoming studio album Future Past, out on October 22 via TAPE MODERN. Duran Duran previously released “Five Years” in January.

“More Joy!” hosts many nods to traditional Japanese character, with a rogue like character adventuring through different parts of Japan on a train alongside a red dragon and a magical girl. Throughout their journey they encounter ghouls, robots and girl pop bands, while exploring futuristic cities and psychedelic country sides.

This eclectic aesthetic fits well with the genre-bending style of its music, as Duran Duran bring their new wave sensibilities alongside CHAI’s intoxicating pop style. The synths are reminiscent of classic Yellow Magic Orchestra, while the anthemic chorus hosts more modern pop sensibilities.

“It was such an unusual piece we weren’t quite sure if it would fit in at first. It reminded me of one of those retro Japanese video games, which I always found quite uplifting,” keyboard player Nick Rhodes explained in a press statement. “We came up with the chant “more joy” early on, and that became the key to the rest of the track. We all agreed that it would sound really great with Japanese female voices on it, and that’s when Simon had the inspired idea to ask CHAI if they would possibly collaborate with us.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz