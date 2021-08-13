Chicago’s Public Health Commissioner Says There is “No Evidence” Lollapalooza Was a “Super-Spreader Event”

Earlier today, concert promoter AEG Presents announced that it would require proof of full vaccination for all attendees and event staff at its venues and festivals starting October 1. Fellow concert promoter Live Nation also announced that a negative test or proof of vaccination will be required for its venues. Music festivals such as Louder Than Life, Bonaroo, Life is Beautiful and Coachella are requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID tests for anyone attending their concerts this year.
New Orleans’ Jazz and Heritage Festival canceled the festival due to the rise of COVID-19 related cases as well as Stevie Nicks canceling the rest of her shows this year for the same reason.