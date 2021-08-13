Chicago’s Public Health Commissioner Says There is “No Evidence” Lollapalooza Was a “Super-Spreader Event”

Home News Roy Lott August 13th, 2021 - 12:37 AM

Despite many health concerns and backlash surrounding Lollapalooza, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health Dr. Allison Arwady says that there are “no unexpected findings” from the festival with regard to COVID-19. Arwady took to Twitter to explain that while the festival was attended by over 385,000 people, it was not a “‘super-spreader’ event” or had any “substantial impact to Chicago’s COVID-19 epidemiology.”

She also stated that 203 total COVID-19 cases identified with Lollapalooza attendance, and that, as of now, no hospitalizations or deaths stemming from attendance have been reported.

We are now 14 days past the first day of Lolla and we are continuing to investigate cases of COVID. There have been no unexpected findings at this point and NO evidence at this point of “super-spreader” event or substantial impact to Chicago’s COVID-19 epidemiology. — Dr. Allison Arwady (@DrArwady) August 12, 2021

