Chicago’s Public Health Commissioner Says There is “No Evidence” Lollapalooza Was a “Super-Spreader Event”

August 13th, 2021 - 12:37 AM

Despite many health concerns and backlash surrounding Lollapalooza, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health Dr. Allison Arwady says that there are “no unexpected findings” from the festival with regard to COVID-19. Arwady took to Twitter to explain that  while the festival was attended by over 385,000 people, it was not a “‘super-spreader’ event” or had any “substantial impact to Chicago’s COVID-19 epidemiology.”

She also stated that 203 total COVID-19 cases identified with Lollapalooza attendance, and that, as of now, no hospitalizations or deaths stemming from attendance have been reported.

Dead and Company recently announced that proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test 48 hours prior to the event will be required.

Earlier today, concert promoter AEG Presents announced that it would require proof of full vaccination for all attendees and event staff at its venues and festivals starting October 1. Fellow concert promoter Live Nation also announced that a negative test or proof of vaccination will be required for its venues. Music festivals such as Louder Than Life, Bonaroo, Life is Beautiful and Coachella are requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID tests for anyone attending their concerts this year.

New Orleans’ Jazz and Heritage Festival canceled the festival due to the rise of COVID-19 related cases as well as Stevie Nicks canceling the rest of her shows this year for the same reason.

