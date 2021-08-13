Dead & Company to Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID Test for Upcoming 2021 Shows

Home News Roy Lott August 13th, 2021 - 12:05 AM

Dead & Company has announced that ticket holders to their upcoming concerts in North America must provide proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours prior to entry, except where prohibited by law.

Fans who have already purchased General Admission Pit tickets will all be required to show proof of their completed COVID-19 vaccination to receive a wristband to access the GA Pit area. If a GA Pit ticket holder does not have proper documentation, they will be relocated to an alternate “non-pit” seating area. Negative Testing is not an available option for pit entry.

Children under the age of 12 may attend the concert if they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the show. No Pit access for children under 12 or anyone without proof of vaccination. There are no exceptions to these policies.

Shows that will begin this mandate include cities Raleigh, NC, Mansfield, MA, Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, San Diego, CA and Los Angeles, CA. Some shows’ protocols, including tour stops in Chicago, IL and New York will be announced shortly.

The group’s announcement shortly follows the announcements of both Live Nation and AEG Presents. Live Nation venues give ticket holders the option to show proof of being vaccinated or providing a negative COVID test 48 hours prior to the event date. AEG venues on the other hand is requiring all ticket holders to be vaccinated with no option to provide a negative COVID test.

Music festivals such as Bonaroo and Life Is Beautiful have also announced the same policies.