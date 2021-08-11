Life Is Beautiful, Summerfest, Pitchfork and More Festivals to Require Proof of Vaccine or Negative COVID Test

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 11th, 2021 - 10:24 PM

Life Is Beautiful, Summerfest and Pitchfork are all music festivals that now requires attendees to either have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Life is Beautiful is a downtown Las Vegas event that has thousands of artists come play to perform for their audience and show them a good time while they spend their money there. While Summerfest is a downtown Milwaukee event that will follow the same guidelines as Lollapalooza and correlates with what Life is Beautiful does. Pitchfork follows the same road.

Life is Beautiful is September 17-19, tickets were sold back on March 12th. In addition, to their official website having news about other concerts. The artists that will be performing are listed on the flyer below.

Summerfest has multiple dates such as 2nd-4th, 9th-11th, and 16th-18th with artists like Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, Megan Thee Stallion, Jonas Brothers, Luke Bryan, Chance the Rapper, Guns N’ Roses, Dave Chapelle, Wilco, Dave Matthews Band, Diplo, Fitz and the Tantrums, Bleachers, Dave Chapelle, Black Pumas, Run the Jewels, Pixies, Rise Against and Goo Goo Dolls. It’s also recommended that those who have not been vaccinated wear masks as indoor events will have everyone wearing them.

Pitchfork has already started implementing these guidelines since most artists have already performed at there festivals. The same recommendations from Summerfest extend to Pitchfork.

Life is Beautiful commented on how they wish things will go smoothly via twitter.