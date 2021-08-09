2021 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival Cancelled Due to COVID Concerns

Home News Alison Alber August 9th, 2021 - 11:20 AM

The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival has officially been canceled for 2021, the festival organizers cited COVID-19 concerns as a reason for the decision. The festival was supposed to happen on October 8-17, according to Pitchfork. It was now pushed back to spring 2022, April 29th to May 8th. The festival is traditionally held in spring.

Ticket holders will be informed via email with details about refunds and the rollover process.

Louisiana currently has one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the nation. With only 37% of its population being fully vaccinated, the state is the fifth least vaccinated state, according to Vox. Governor John Bel Edwards has recently reinstated the mask mandate in response to the climbing infection numbers.

The festival was postponed in 2020 because of the early stages of COVID-19. The 2020 lineup included several artists that were set to perform at this year’s festival. The lineup for this year’s Jazz & Heritage Festival was announced in June this year and included bands and performers like Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Stevie Nicks, The Beach Boys, Elvis Costello, Wu-Tang Clan feat. The Soul Rebels and more.

In recent news, the Foo Fighters had to postpone one of their shows because of a COVID case in their own team. The band had announced earlier they would only play venues that require proof of vaccination. The band also recently performed in front of a Westboro Baptist Church protest under their alter ego and Bee Gees cover band, Dee Gees. The right-wing religious group was outside of a Foo Fighters concert in Kansas, protesting the band. The band played the Bee Gees classic, “You should be Dancing.” The song is also featured on Dee Gees’ debut album, Hail Satin.

Elvis Costello recently announced his fall 2021 tour, “Hello Again,”which included the Jazz & Heritage Festival as his second stop.

