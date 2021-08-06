Live Nation Will Allow Artists to Require Vaccination or Negative COVID Test in the United States

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 6th, 2021 - 8:07 PM

Covered faces, six feet a part and proof of vaccination or negative COVID test are just of some of things that artists and people must keep in mind when they now perform or go to watch the performances. Lollapalooza, which happened last week was where these guidelines were put in motion.

Next month, New York City will start requiring proof of vaccination for indoor concerts.

Live Nation had sent out a companywide email announcing new practices, that makes US employees required to get the vaccine by October and artists playing in Live Nation shows require vaccination or negative COVID tests for all attendees.

Live Nation CEO, Michael Rapino said, “We know people are eager to return to live events and we hope these measures encourage even more people to get vaccinated.”

Japanese Breakfast has implemented these guidelines at the beginning of their tour and will be following it until the end of their tour. TORRES has also sent out tweets answering questions and sending out information about the new guidelines pertaining to masks and COVID testing and how that will work with his tour.

All upcoming shows for this tour will be masked and require either proof of vaccination or a negative PCR within 48 hours preceding the show.

