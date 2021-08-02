Metallica’s Music Video for “Nothing Else Matters” Has Hit 1 Billion Views on YouTube

Home News Alison Alber August 2nd, 2021 - 4:28 PM

Uploaded on October 26th, 2009, the video for Metallica’s hit single “Nothing Else Matters,” has now reached the one billion views milestone on YouTube, reports The PRP. The single was originally released in 1991, 18 years before hitting YouTube, and is featured on the band’s famous and groundbreaking self-titled album, which is better known as The Black Album. The record is 16x platinum-certified and features their hit singles “Enter Sandman” or “The Unforgiven.” The most platinum-certified album to date is the famous hit album Thriller by the late Michael Jackson, according to Forbes.

This year, the band celebrates the 30th anniversary of the album, and they celebrate big. Not only are they releasing a 30th-anniversary collector’s box, but also a 53-track cover album of the legendary record, The Metallica Blacklist Album. Every track is going to get a cover treatment by four different artists.

One of the covers of “Nothing Else Matters” was previously released. Miley Cyrus is joined by WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers). Trujillo is Metallica’s bassist for 15 years now, which means he wasn’t part of the original recording process in the 1990s. The bassist during this time was Jason Newsted.

Other artists who already released their covers include St. Vincent, OFF!, Biffy Clyro, Diet Cig and Kamasi Washington. Other artists on the album include Phoebe Bridgers, Ghost, PUP, Idles, Juanes and others. 100% of the proceeds of the cover album will go to various charity organizations.

Metallica has also recently announced its plans for two special San Francisco shows. The events are part of the band’s 40th-anniversary celebration. The two nights event will be held in December this year, and fans can expect various events happening in honor all over the city. The band is also part of the virtual Global Citizen Festival lineup this year. The lineup also includes Lorde, Green Day, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish and others.