Biffy Clyro Shares Slick Cover of Metallica’s “Holier Than Thou”

July 7th, 2021

Scotland-based band Biffy Clyro has announced that they will be contributing to the forthcoming Metalica covers album with their rendition of “Holier Than Thou.” The Metallica Blacklist, which was just recently announced, is set to be released on September 10 and will feature covers from 53 different artists.

Biffy Clyro’s “Holier Than Thou” is a rendition that holds a lot of key features that Metallica’s version has while still incorporating the indie-rock sound that Biffy Clyro is known for. While their version isn’t as heavy, it brings a different dynamic for the iconic metal track to the table.

Metallica’s track heavily focuses on hard-hitting drum and electric guitar riffs while Biffy Clyro focuses on bringing the pace down a bit and adding extra emphasis to the vocals. OFF! also recently took the time to cover “Holier Than Thou” for the upcoming covers album.

The Metallica Blacklist is being released in honor of the iconic metal band’s 30th anniversary this year. From the work of 53 artists, 12 different songs will be featured on the album, which will donate all profits to charities from each contributing band or artist’s choice. Along with that, proceeds will benefit Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation. Other major bands and artists such as Weezer, Ghost, Rina Sawayama, Corey Taylor, Cage The Elephant and many more have already been confirmed for the album.

So far, OFF!, St. Vincent, Biffy Clyro, Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, WATT, Chad Smith and Robert Trujillo have all shared their contributions to the album. St. Vincent covered one of Metallica’s most popular songs “Sad But True” and released the rendition at the end of June. Cyrus teamed up with John, Yo-Yo Ma, WATT, Smith and Trujillo to cover “Nothing Else Matters.” Trujillo, who is currently a member of Metallica, was not a part of the band when the song was released but is featured on this rendition for the covers album.

The Metallica covers album is currently available for pre-order and is available to purchase on vinyl, CD or digital download.