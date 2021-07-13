Diet Cig Shares Energetic Cover of Metallica’s “The Unforgiven”

Home News Alison Alber July 13th, 2021 - 1:21 PM

Metallica already shared some covers of their star-studded cover album Metallica Blacklist Album. The charity record features stunning 53-tracks and a list of artists. It is supposed to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metallica’s groundbreaking The Black Album. Pop singer Miley Cyrus is covering “Nothing Else Matters,” earlier this month the punk band OFF! shared their version of “Holier Than Thou” and St. Vincent covers “Sad but True.”

Each song on the cover album will be covered by several artists, so fans can listen to the songs in various styles. Now Metallica shared the cover versions of “The Unforgiven.” Diet Cig is one of the artists covering the song. The indie-rock band brings their own style into the mix.

Check out the song below:

Compared to the metal original, the cover is in the typical energetic style of Diet Cig, while the original is a dark metal song. The song still features hard drums and a lot of guitars but the newly added synthesizer takes the song on another plane. The edge of the original might be missing, but the beauty of the cover is that is so different from the original, making it not just a strict cover but a reinterpretation.

Diet Cig released their latest album Do You Wonder About Me? in 2020 and are set to tour this year.