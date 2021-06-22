Miley Cyrus Is Joined by Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, WATT, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers and Robert Trujillo for Cover of Metallica’s Iconic Hit “Nothing Else Matters”

Home News Leanne Rubinstein June 22nd, 2021 - 5:01 PM

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Metallica’s The Black Album, the band announced a remastered deluxe box set edition of the album earlier this week as well as a 53-track covers album of their songs. Featured in the covers album is Miley Cyrus performing Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters.”Cyrus is joined by WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers). Trujillo is currently a member of Metallica, though was not in the band at the time of the original “Nothing Else Mattered” release.

Other covers that will appear on the album will feature artists such as Ghost, St. Vincent, My Morning Jacket, Phoebe Bridgers and more. The covers album and the remastered deluxe box set are set for release September 10 with Metallica’s Blackened Recordings. The band intends to donate 100% of the remastered album’s proceeds to 52 charities.

Known for her grittier vocals, Cyrus adds a grunge-type sound to the song that adds a bitterness and drive to the song’s meaning. She is accompanied by Elton John on the piano, Yo-Yo Ma on the cello, and Trujillo on the bass and Smith on the drums, bringing together a variety of different sounds that work seamlessly together to reflect the same theme.

The video features horses running through the desert, as well as a wandering cowboy who appears to be on a search. There’s a number of large clocks in the desert, perhaps insinuating a metaphorical chase by time or general lack of control. He comes upon the largest clock at the finale of the video.

Miley Cyrus is set to release her new pride special, Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You” on Friday, June 25 on Peacock. The special will feature performances by Cyrus as well as Brothers Osborne, Mickey Guyton, Maren Morris, Little Big Town and Orville Peck.

Elton John was joined by Dua Lipa at his Oscar’s watch party in April for perfomances of his “Bennie and the Jets” and her “Love Again.” He also joined 6Lack and the Gorillaz last October for “The Pink Phantom.”