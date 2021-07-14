Metallica Announces Winter 2021 40th Anniversary Shows

Home News Alison Alber July 14th, 2021 - 6:51 PM

Metallica is known to celebrate their big anniversaries in style. For the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking album, The Black Album the band announced a limited edition version of the album. The album promises to be a collector’s dream. Alongside the limited edition LP collection, the band will also release a 53-track long cover album called Metallica’s Blacklist Album. The list of bands covering the songs seems to be endless. Miley Cyrus, Phoebe Bridgers, Diet Cig, OFF! and St. Vincent are just a few artists who are involved with the project.

Today, the band shared their plans for not one but two 40th anniversary shows in their home town San Francisco. The concerts on December 17th and 19th, will celebrate the life of one of the biggest metal bands in the world. Metallica was first formed in 1981 and are seen as the pioneers of American Metal. The band is almost as big as the genre itself.

The tickets for the special two nights event are going to be on sale exclusively for “Metallica Family,” or their Fifth Member fan club, as the band explains in their press statement. Because the storm on tickets will be high, the fans will first have a chance to win the ticket code, not the ticket itself. The winners are chosen at random. Once the person gets their ticket code they can buy three ticket options: Single Ticket (for only one night), two-day tickets (for both nights) and a Travel Package. This package will include tickets for both nights and hotel accommodations.

The band states in their press release that the four day weekend will offer more to the fans than just the concerts. The weekend also includes exclusive comedy performances, other live music gigs and a Blackened Whiskey tasting.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado