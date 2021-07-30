Billie Eilish Sings in The Rain in Intense New Video for “Happier Than Ever”

Home News Dylan Clark July 30th, 2021 - 7:07 PM

July 30 has been an exciting day for fans of superstar Billie Eilish, as it marks the release of her highly-anticipated sophomore album Happier Than Ever. To coincide with the album’s release, Eilish has also premiered a new music video for the album’s title track.

The song “Happier Than Ever” starts off as a heartbroken, yet restrained acoustic ballad about feeling afraid of being lied to by someone you thought cared about you. As the second verse kicks in, the song begins to evolve into a much heavier and aggressive, rock-based tone as Eilish sings that she doesn’t relate to this person she’s singing about because she’d never treat herself “this shitty.” In the outro, just before the guitars and drums swell in chaos, she makes it clear to this person, “You ruined everything,” before letting out one final cry, “Just fuckin’ leave me alone!”

The music video, which was directed by Eilish herself, perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the song in both the soft and the heavy sections. The first half of the video involves Eilish sitting alone in a sun-soaked living room, singing into a corded telephone. As the first verse ends and the chorus begins, water begins to leak into the room and the lights begin to flicker. Eilish opens the front door only to be hit with an avalanche of water. She finds herself on the roof of the house, surrounded by nothing but water in the middle of a storm. She shouts the lyrics to the rest of the song into the rainy sky as she dances around the rooftop. The video ends with Eilish dropping herself into the flood, submerging below the water.

“Happier Than Ever” is the 15th of 16 tracks on Eilish’s new album, Happier Than Ever. The album also includes other popular tracks that were released ahead of time, such as “NDA,” “Lost Cause,” “Your Power” and “Therefore I Am.”

Eilish also previously announced Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, a “cinematic concert experience,” which will premiere on Disney+ on Sept. 6. The special was filmed at the famous Hollywood Bowl and will include liver performances of all 16 songs from the new album.

Eilish is set for a spring 2022 world tour in support of the album. The tour kicks off on Feb. 3 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA.