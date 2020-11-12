Billie Eilish Steals Food From An Empty Shopping Mall In New Music Video For “Therefore I Am”

Home News Ariel King November 12th, 2020 - 12:12 PM

Billie Eilish has shared her newest single, “Therefore I Am,” along with an accompanying music video that features the teenaged pop star wandering around an empty Glendale Mall as she grabs an Annie’s Pretzel and hops over the counter at Chipotle. The music video was shot completely on an iPhone as Eilish ran around the Glendale Galleria overnight.

Eilish spends the course of the music video wandering around the mall, grabbing a pretzel, a donut, a drink of lemonade and a bag of chips. She dances alone as she sings her lyrics, having a carefree time in the empty walkways. The sound of the video cuts off as Eilish descends down an elevator, the music soon resuming after the doors open. Eilish self-directed the music video, returning to the mall where she spent much of her free time during her early teenage years.

Following her previous single “my future,” Eilish’s new single sees her reflecting on the present and having fun with how her career as projected. Her alluring vocals are highlighted from a weaving trap beat that flows underneath her to encapsulate the soothing sounds of Eilish’s voice. “Therefore I Am” sees Eilish discussing fame and how many have a certain image of her in their head while she’s constantly having to be interviewed. “I’m not your friend/or anything damn/You think that you’re the man,” Eilish sings as she recognizes her standing.

Eilish will also be appearing at the American Music Awards for a performance of her new single on November 22. Eilish has been nominated for two awards, for Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock and Favorite Social Artist. She will also be performing at the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball on December 10, with the live stream available on the CW app. A documentary about Eilish, titled Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry will appear on Apple TV+ in February, 2021.

Last month, Eilish hosted her first live stream event, “WHERE DO WE GO?,” with the event being Eilish’s first concert since the COVID quarantine began. Eilish had released the theme song for the upcoming Bond film last February, with the official music video for “No Time To Die” released last month. In August, the teenage pop star performed at the Democratic National Convention.