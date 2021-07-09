Billie Eilish Sings on a Busy Desert Road in New Video for “NDA”

Home News Kaido Strange July 9th, 2021 - 10:38 AM

Pop artist Billie Eilish has released a new music video for her new single, “NDA” which will be on her next upcoming album, Happier Than Ever which will be released on July 30, 2021 by Darkroom/Interscope Records. Tour dates for her upcoming album have already been announced.

According to Pitchfork, the music video is taken in one continuous single shot and all actions in the car are performed by professional stunt drivers. Eilish didn’t use a stunt double either.

Besides the interesting music video, everything is rather dark and gloomy. Eilish looks like she’s trying to escape something or someone. It feels like she can’t escape it, and then of course – the song is called “NDA” and the lyrics are messy and scary.

Just what kind of NDA did she have to sign? Whose heart did she break? Does she have any sense of privacy? It’s a troubling song and a troubling music video to accompany it.

Billie Eilish is set to tour for her upcoming fourth album. She will also continue to support REVERB, and focus on climate action, and supporting BIPOC communities with REVERB’s Music Climate Revolution campaign. In addition to reducing the CO2 emissions from her upcoming tour, Eilish will continue to support and eliminate most greenhouse gases from touring.

Her previous music video releases have been “Lost Cause” and “Your Power.” She also has announced two show dates for next year in February at Madison Square Garden.

Last month, Billie Eilish apologized to fans about a video she posted on TikTok.