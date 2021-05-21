Billie Eilish Announces Spring 2022 Happier Than Ever The World Tour Dates

Home News Ellie Lin May 21st, 2021 - 12:21 PM

Singer Billie Eilish has announced her upcoming tour dates for spring 2022. The “Happier Than Ever Tour” arena tour will begin Feb. 2022 for Eilish’s upcoming album, Happier Than Ever, to be released June 30.

Eilish will kick off the tour on Feb. 3, 2022 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The tour will take her around the continental US and Canada from Feb. to April, and through the UK in June 2022.

The singer had previously released a single “Your Power,” following her teasing of said single on social media. She announced that Happier Than Ever was coming on both social media and on billboards that popped up around the country. The album may mark a new era for the singer– in her social media posts she sported a new hair color and a noticeable style change. A Vogue interview with Eilish revealed it took four dye sessions to change her jet black hair to blonde.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

Eilish previously released two singles off of Happier Than Ever. “No Time to Die” is the theme song for the newest Bond movie, and was released by the singer Feb. 2020, and “Therefore I Am,” was released Nov. 2020.

Happier Than Ever was reportedly written in the lockdown following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic with Eilish and her brother and producer, FINNEAS. The pair apparently wrote 16 songs after Eilish was forced to cancel her previous tour due to safety concerns.

Tickets for the Happier Than Ever tour will be available for members of Ticketmaster’s verified fan program ahead of the general sale on May 23 2021 at 11:59 PT. The general sale will open May 26, 2021 at 12 pm local time. To register for Ticketmaster’s program, click here. To pre-order Happier Than Ever, click here.

2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

2/03 – Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA

2/05 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

2/06 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

2/08 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

2/09 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

2/10 – Bryce Jordan Center – University Park, PA

2/12 – KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY

2/13 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

2/15 – Centre Bell – Montreal, QC

2/16 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

2/18 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

2/19 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

2/20 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

2/22 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

3/08 – Legacy Arena – Birmingham, AL

3/09 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

3/11 – Yum! Center – Louisville, KY

3/12 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

3/14 – United Center – Chicago, IL

3/15 – Xcel Center – St. Paul, MN

3/16 – CHI Health Center – Omaha, NE

3/19 – Ball Arena (formerly Pepsi Center) – Denver, CO

3/21 – Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City, UT

3/24 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

3/25 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

3/29 – Chase Center – San Francisco – CA

3/30 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

4/01 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

4/02 – Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ

4/06 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

4/08 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

4/09 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

2022 EU/UK TOUR DATES

6/3 – SSE Arena – Belfast, UK

6/4 – 3Arena – Dublin, IE

6/5 – 3Arena – Dublin, IE

6/7 – AO Arena – Manchester, UK

6/8 – AO Arena – Manchester, UK

6/10 – The O2 – London, UK

6/11 – The O2 – London, UK

6/12 – The O2 – London, UK

6/14 – The SSE Hydro – Glasgow, UK

6/15 – Utilita Arena – Birmingham, UK

6/16 – The O2 – London, UK

6/18 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, NL

6/19 – Festhalle – Frankfurt, DE

6/21 – Lanxess Arena – Cologne, DE

6/22 – Accor Arena – Paris, FR

6/28 – Sportpaleis – Antwerp, BE

6/30 – Mercedes-Benz Arena – Berlin, DE

7/2 – Hallenstadion – Zurich, CH