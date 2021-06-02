Billie Eilish Cuts Loose with Friends in New Video for “Lost Cause”

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 2nd, 2021 - 11:49 AM

Billie Eilish shared a new single & video from Happier Than Ever called “Lost Cause.” It’s the fourth single she’s released from the album, which is due in full on July 30, 2021 via Darkroom/Interscope Records.

“Lost Cause” has a retro R&B style to it with an upright bassline and boom-bap-like downtempo drums. Like many of her recent singles, it’s a darker track that’s tinged with sadness, but it’s still plenty catchy and there’s a subdued energy within it. Eilish’s lyrics speak about someone close to her who she thinks doesn’t have a promising future, due to complacency and a lack of ideas. She sings, “You ain’t nothing but a lost cause/And this ain’t nothing like it once was/I know you think you’re such an outlaw/But you got no job.”

The video shows Eilish hanging out with friends around a house as they shoot silly string, try on clothes, dance around and eat junk food, among other things. Eilish directed the video herself, like with the video for her previous single, “Your Power,” as well as “everything i wanted,” “Therefore I Am” and “Xanny.”

“Your Power” and “Therefore I Am” will also be on Happier Than Ever, along with another previously-released song called “my future.” It’s a 16-track record all together, which Eilish and her brother FINNEAS wrote during quarantine. Happier Than Ever is the follow-up to her highly-acclaimed debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2019), which featured hits like “bad guy,” “when the party’s over” and “bury a friend.” The year it came out, she swept the Grammy Awards’ ‘Big Four’ categories, ‘Best New Artist,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Album of the Year’ and ‘Record of the Year.’

Eilish is set to headline several big music festivals this year, including The Governors Ball in Queens, NY, Firefly Festival in Dover, DE and Austin City Limits in Austin, TX. The young popstar has a full tour planned for 2022 as well, which has already sold out. She had dates planned across the United States in February-April and Europe in June-July. Notable stops include two nights at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY and three nights at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA.