Billie Eilish Announces Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Cinematic Concert Experience on Disney+

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has announced that her “cinematic concert experience” titled “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” will be available to stream on Disney+ starting on September 6. The concert special was filmed in the historical Hollywood Bowl and will include performances of all sixteen songs from her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever.

The special will also feature appearances by Eilish’s brother/frequent collaborator FINNEAS, the Los Angeles Chorus and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the latter of which will be conducted by Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel.

“We are all huge admirers of Billie and Finneas here in our household,” said co-director Robert Rodriguez on directing the project. “They are such impressive, world class talents that it’s a real honor to work with them on this film. The way the narrative story and animated pieces weave through her incredible concert performance, makes this a spectacular event that is truly unique.”

Oscar-winning animator Patrick Osborne co-directed the project with Rodriguez since the show will include elements of animation. Additionally, the concert will showcase iconic views of Los Angeles.

“Disney is incredibly iconic, so to collaborate on something like this is a huge honor,” said Eilish about the concert special. “To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and grew up in is so exciting to me. I hope you love it.”

Happier Than Ever is expected to drop on July 30. The album was preceded by singles: “My Future,” “Therefore I Am,” “Your Power,” “Lost Cause” and “NDA.” The Grammy winner is set to tour the U.S. next spring in support of the album.