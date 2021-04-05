Watch Every Time I Die and Cave In Cover Each Other for Two Minutes to Late Night’s Splitsville Episode One

Home News Ariel King April 5th, 2021 - 3:51 PM

Two Minutes To Late Night have shared the first segment of their Splitsville series, which sees members of bands covering each other. This first episode sees members of Every Time I Die and Cave In covering each other.

Splitsville had first been released in January, however each cover is now being made available separately. The covers saw Every Time I Die performing Cave In’s “Youth Overrided,” while Cave In played Every Time I Die’s “Moor.”

“Youth Overrided” had first been released in 2003, and appeared on Cave In’s major-label debut, Antenna. Meanwhile, “Moor” had been released over a decade later, on Every Time I Die’s 2014 album From Parts Unknown.

Every Time I Die’s performance of “Youth Overrided” sees the band splitting the image of their cover with Cave In’s original, the band making their footage dated as though it had taken place in 2003.

The stream first took place on January 29 via Bandcamp Live, with neither band knowing which track of their’s the other would perform until the stream was made live.

Two Minutes To Late Night has been hosting an extensive cover series throughout the pandemic, gathering members of various bands to perform covers as they play in isolation. The parody late-night show has also been releasing the covers as EPs that are only available on Bandcamp’s Fee-Free Fridays.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz