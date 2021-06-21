Thrice Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates with Touché Amoré and Jim Ward

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 21st, 2021 - 5:52 PM

Irvine, CA rock band Thrice announced United States tour dates for September-October 2021. They’ll be supported by post-hardcore band Touché Amoré and At the Drive-In guitarist Jim Ward.

The tour is set to begin at the Warehouse in Houston, TX on September 24, followed by stops at venues including Emos in Austin, TX, Masquerade – Heaven in Atlanta, GA, Hard Rock Live in Orlando, FL, Terminal 5 in New York, NY, Concord Music Hall in Chicago, IL, Showbox SoDo in Seattle, WA, Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA and the House of Blues in Anaheim, CA. The full schedule can be found below.

“The sense of community and pure exhilaration of live music is something we’ve missed dearly over the past year and a half, so we’re beyond excited to get back on the road and play shows again,” drummer Riley Breckenridge stated. “Sharing the stage with two incredible bands in Touché Amoré and Self Defense Family is an honor and a thrill, and having an opportunity to help fill the void we’ve all felt recently is something we’re truly grateful for.”

In March 2021, Thrice indicated that they were in the studio, recording new music. Their previous album was 2018’s Palms, which was followed by a 2019 EP called Deeper Wells and preceded by their most commercially successful album in years, 2016’s To Be Everywhere is to Be Nowhere.

Thrice rose to fame off of the popularity of their 2003 album The Artist in the Ambulance, particularly its title track, which is commonly considered to be a post-hardcore classic. Their 2005 follow-up Vheissu is equally popular.

Touché Amoré released their sixth studio album Lament last October. They were also announced as one of the acts planned for Coheed and Cambria’s S.S. Neverender sea cruise festival, as well as Birmingham, AL’s Furnace Fest.

Jim Ward released his first full-length solo LP on June 11, called Daggers, featuring singles like “Paper Fish” and “I Got a Woman.” He officially left At the Drive-In in 2016 before they released their 2017 comeback record, in•ter a•li•a.

Thrice Fall 2021 Tour Dates:

9/24 – Houston, TX – Warehouse*

9/25 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey*

9/26 – Austin, TX – Emos*

9/28 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade – Heaven

9/29 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom

10/1 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

10/2 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live!

10/4 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

10/5 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

10/7 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

10/8 –Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

10/9 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

10/10 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

10/12 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

10/13 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

10/15 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrews Hall

10/16 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

10/17 – Chicago, IL – Concord

10/18 – Sauget, IL – Pops

10/20 – Denver, CO – Ogden

10/21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Union

10/23 – Portland, OR – Roseland

10/24 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

10/26 – Berkley, CA – UC Theater

10/27 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

10/28 – Phoenix, AZ – Marquee

10/29 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

10/30 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

Photo credit: Owen Ela