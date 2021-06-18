Two Minutes to Late Night Selling Covers Vol. 8 for Bandcamp’s NAACP Defense Fund Fundraiser and Donating All Profits from Prince Cover to Dallas Hope Charities

Home News Kaido Strange June 18th, 2021 - 11:17 AM

Two Minutes to Late Night, the uncanny late night metal show on YouTube has announced that their Bandcamp store is once again taking part in Bandcamp’s no-fees once-a-month-on-a-Friday sales. This time, Volume 8 is on sale and all proceeds from the sales will go towards the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s Defence Fund, and support from the late night show’s cover version of Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U,” will go to the Dallas Hope Charities.

The news comes from Two Minutes to Late Night’s Instagram page, you can go ahead and buy Volume 8 directly from their Bandcamp.

The Dallas Hope Charities is based in Dallas, Texas and helps support homelessness in the LGBTQ+ youth, whilst the NAACP Defence Fund goes towards educational tools and fighting against racial injustice. This all coincides for tomorrow’s first ever federal national holiday Juneteenth.

Juneteenth, also known as Black Independence Day, has been recognized as a national holiday and signed into law by President Biden. The day celebrates when the last slaves in Texas became aware that they were free due to Lincoln’s emancipation laws. In context; it took a much longer time to travel then. The emancipation laws were signed in September and the news about these laws came to Texas in June. Historically, June 19th was often celebrated by black communities around the States but was ignored by most other Americans.

Tracklisting for Volume 8:

1. June

2. Mouth for War

3. Hyperballad

4. Rocks Off

5. I Would Die 4 U

6. Rocks Off – Gwarsenio’s Demo

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat.