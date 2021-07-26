Psycho Las Vegas Says Emperor, Watain, Mayhem, Satyricon, MGLA, Crippled Black Phoenix, and Cult Of Fire’s Status at 2021 Festival Will Be Determined by August 2nd

Home News Jerry Morales July 26th, 2021 - 7:45 PM

Psycho Las Vegas has revealed that they will announce the status of the attendance of European acts like Norwegian metal band Emperor and Swedish black metal band Watain at the 2021 edition of the music festival, on August 2. Other acts who’s status will be disclosed include: Mayhem, Satyricon, MGLA, Crippled Black Phoenix and Cult Of Fire. The music festival took to Instagram on July 26 to reveal the news.

All seven musical acts had obtained visas and permits to travel to the 2020 edition of the festival. However, following the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival was forced to be postponed until this year. While all the bands have re-applied and received re-approval for their travel visas, the official status of the band’s ability to travel to the US is still undetermined due to Europe’s US travel restrictions. Therefore, the bands must be granted legal permission to travel to the states.

The music festival has additionally disclosed that if the bands are not able to attend this year’s festival, their appearances will be postponed to 2022. In turn, other musical acts will replace their slots in the 2021 edition of the festival.

“While travel restrictions continue to be in place for much of the world, exceptions are being granted on a case-by-case basis for international artists,” reads the festival’s Instagram post. “This is a process that involves everyone from the European embassies and artist management, to local government officials who are petitioning on our behalf, and our counsel here at Psycho who has worked tirelessly on this process.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PSYCHO LAS VEGAS (@psycholasvegas)

Refunds will be available to any ticket holder starting August 2. For information on the festival and its lineup, visit vivapsycho.com.