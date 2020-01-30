Psycho Las Vegas Announces Full 2020 Lineup Featuring Danzig, Mercyful Fate Reunion, Warpaint, The Flaming Lips, Blue Öyster Cult and Emperor

Home News Aaron Grech January 30th, 2020 - 11:22 AM

Psycho Las Vegas has been pushing its sound by diversifying its lineup every year, with this year pushing its boundary even further. This year’s festival will host the likes of classic heavy metal bands such as Danzig and Mercyful Fate, indie rock groups such as Warpaint and The Flaming Lips, classic rock acts such as Blue Öyster Cult and black metal legends Emperor, who will be performing at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino from August 14th to 16th.

Other prominent artists who will be performing at the festival include Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Ty Segall, Dengue Fever, Mayhem, Satyricon, Watain, Blonde Redhead, Health, Obituary, Ulver, Katatonia, At The Gates, Poison The Well, T.S.O.L., Wolves In The Throne Room, Zola Jesus and Pinback. A few artists were first announced toward the end of 2019.

In addition to Mercyful Fate’s only announced US performance this year, other bands such as Emperor, Watain and Satyricon will make one-off US appearances at the fest. This event will also mark the first US debut of Cult of Fire and Mephistofeles.

This will be among Mercyful Fate’s first new shows in over two decades, although the band has reunited on several rare occasions since the 2000s. While the band is known for riding on the first wave of black metal in the 1990s, their sound diverged heavily from those band’s typical influences, as they took in inspiration from progressive rock and hard rock.

Danzig’s frontman Glenn Danzing recently announced a covers album covering rock legend Elvis Presley. which is set to be released this April. The band have also debuted a trailer for the upcoming horror film titled Verotika.

Warpaint member Jenny Lee stated that the band was planning on releasing an album this summer. They held a 15th anniversary party at Los Angeles’ Echoplex last year.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela