Mayhem Shares Chaotic New Song “Everlasting Dying Flame”

Norwegian black metal band Mayhem has released the new single “Everlasting Dying Flame” with a supporting visualizer music video, according to The PRP. The song is off their EP Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando that was released yesterday, July 9, with Century Media.

“Everlasting Dying Flame” begins strongly with a series of fierce and repetitive electric guitar chord progressions, as well as a consistent, reliable percussion beat that makes up the structure of the song. The instrumental is joined by guttural, angry screamo-like vocals. The track is over five minutes long, maintaining consistent emotions and intention throughout.

The song discusses death, specifically in terms of our own mortality. It reflects the feeling of expiring in our own bodies with its dark, dismal message.

Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando also features a number of previously unreleased tracks as well as covers of songs by artists such as Ramones, Dead Kennedys, Discharge and Rudimentary Peni. The other two original singles on the EP include the tracks “Voces Ab Alta” and “Black Glass Communion.”

Mayhem had been set to appear at the Roskilde Festival this month alongside artists such as Tyler, The Creator and Thom Yorke’s Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, though the festival had been canceled due to pandemic restrictions.