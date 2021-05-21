Psycho Las Vegas Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Down, Danzig and Emperor

Home News Matt Matasci May 21st, 2021 - 2:03 PM

After teasing the announcement for a month, Psycho Las Vegas has announced its 2021 lineup. The headliners for the event include metal supergroup Down, Norwegian black metal legends Emperor and punk/metal icon Danzig. The festival takes place on August 20th to 22nd at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, with the Psycho Swim pre-festival event on August 19.

Psycho Las Vegas has always prided itself on an extremely eclectic lineup and this year is no different. In addition to the typical heavy music faces you’d expect like Cannibal Corpse, Satyricon, Exodus, Mayhem, High on Fire, The Sword, Watain and more, there are many different genres represented at the festival including psychedelic rock, electronica and hip hop. Artists like Ty Segall, Osees, Amigo the Devil, The Flaming Lips, Thievery Corporation and Gza have prominent places on the festivals flyer.

Other artists playing the festival include metal bands like Obituary, Dying Fetus, Poison the Well, Red Fang, Cephalic Carnage, Weedeater, Pig Destroyer, Full of Hell, Midnight, Eyehategod, Repulsion, Exhorder, Primitive Man, Curl Up & Die, Khemmis, Wino, Creeping Death and more. The lineup is rounded out by Drab Majesty, emo-indie band Cursive, dark rock band Crippled Black Phoenix, LA experimental rock band HEALTH, late ’00s indie pop stars Pinback, experimental artist Zola Jesus, hard rock band King Dude, punk rockers TSOL, blues rock band Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, hardcore band Death by Stereo, Cambodian influenced garage rock band Dengue Fever, garage rock band Frankie & The Witch Fingers, former Type O Negative members in Silvertomb, surf rock band Guantanamo Baywatch and grunge rock band Warish.

The festival was postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19 and while they were able to retain many of the artists some of lineup, there were several artists that could not play in 2021 for various reasons. These artists include Ulver, Mercyful Fate, Boris, At The Gates, Katatonia, Wolves in the Throne Room, Elder and Bömbers.

The festival announced its very-similar full 2020 lineup in January of that year before being forced to postpone to 2021 in May.