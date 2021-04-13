Emperor Announces A Night of Emperial Wrath 2021 Live Stream with Appearances by Ex-Members Mortiis and Faust to Mark 30 Years Since The Band’s Formation

Home News Ariel King April 13th, 2021 - 8:07 PM

Emperor announced they will be hosting a livestream event on May 23 as a celebration of the band’s 30th anniversary. The stream will include former members Mortiis and Faust as guests, and will be hosted by Munin live. Titled “A Night of Emperial Wrath 2021,” the event will be available for streaming at 2 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. GMT/8 pm CET.

“2021 marks 30 years since the formation of Emperor,” the band’s frontman, Ihsahn, said in a press statement. “With the current state of the world, it’s been impossible to go ahead with scheduled plans. We now welcome you to join us in an exclusive streaming event. The show will take place at Notodden Theatre, 23rd of May.”

Emperor formed in 1991, releasing their debut album, In The Nightside Eclipse, on 1995. They released their sophomore album, Anthems To The Welkin At Dusk in 1997, with Prometheus: The Discipline Of Fire & Demise being released in 2001.

Mortiis had been Emperor’s original bass player, while Faust had been the band’s original drummer. The band has long been an influential act within hte Norwegian black metal scene, however has attracted much controversy throughout its history. Faust had been arrested and convicted for murder, while the band’s guitarist, Samoth, was once arrested for a church burning.

Ihsahn completed the band’s final album on his own, and recently performed a livestream of his own on April 4. The livestream saw him playing material from his solo records, including his 2020 EPs, Telemark and Pharos, in full. Ihsahn’s last LP had been the 2018 album, Ámr.