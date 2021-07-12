Eighteen Visions, The Sword, High On Fire and More to Play Dates Surrounding Psycho Las Vegas

Home News Alison Alber July 12th, 2021 - 2:10 PM

Even though Psycho Las Vegas will be between August 20th and 22nd, the surrounding lineup has just been announced, extending the dates of the festival. The surrounding acts include The Sword (playing Aug. 17th), High On Fire (Aug. 18th), Eighteen Visions (Aug. 25), Vio-lence (Aug. 26) and more will take to the stage before and after the festival starts, according to Metalinjection.

The lineup for the festival includes Danzig, Down and Emperor, with support by Exodus, Cannibal Corpse, The Sword and more.

The Sword members have recently been part of the cover of The Doobie Brothers’ “Takin’ It To The Streets.” High On Fire reissued their first commercial successful LP, The Art of Self Defense, as limited edition, just this year in February. Matt Pike of High On Fire announced in March that he is currently working on a solo album. This month, the band Eighteen Visions released their song “1996.” According to the band, the song is about a heated encounter with a Nazi in 1996. The band released their EP Inferno in 2020.

Check out the gig dates and other featured bands below:

08/17 – Eighteen Visions, Adamantium, Death By Stereo

08/18 – High On Fire, Psychlona, Lord Buffalo, Intronaut

08/25 – The Sword, Sasquatch, ASG, Deathchant

08/26 – Vio-lence, Cephalic Carnage, Vitriol