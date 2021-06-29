Lil Nas X Announces Debut Album Montero

Home News Leanne Rubinstein June 29th, 2021 - 5:15 PM

American rapper and singer/songwriter Lil Nas X has announced his debut studio LP, according to Pitchfork. The album is titled Montero with a yet-to-be-announced release date.

The rapper broke into the music industry with his song “Old Town Road” in 2019, hitting Billboard’s Hot Country Songs, Hot 100 and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop charts, where it remained for 11 weeks. The song was joined by a number of remixes, including one with Billy Ray Cyrus.

He followed the success of “Old Town Road” with a 19-minute EP titled 7 that included both the Billy Ray Cyris remix and the original version of his breakout number. Also featured are tracks such as “Panini,” “Rodeo” and “F9miily (You and Me).”

Lil Nas X released the single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” a few months ago, joined by a music video that spurred a significant amount of buzz due to its’ sexualization of the concept of the devil. Since 7, he’s also shared “Holiday” and “Sun Goes Down,” where he explores the darker parts of his identity through reassurance of his younger, less fulfilled self.

In March, the rapper found himself with a lawsuit that Nike had filed against him that surrounded the 666 pairs of “satan shoes” he was selling with MSCHF that featured the Nike logo without the brand’s permission. His lawyers attempted to cite the “Rogers Test” and declare the shoes works of art, but the judge ultimately blocked any further shipments of the shoes.

The album trailer for Montero can be found below.