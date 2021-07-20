Kanye West Releasing Donda This Week and Shares Clip of “No Child Left Behind”

Home News Leanne Rubinstein July 20th, 2021 - 7:13 PM

American rapper Kanye West has a new single called “No Child Left Behind,” which appears as the soundtrack for a Beats ad that stars renowned American athlete Sha’Carri Richardson. The song will be released with Kanye’s upcoming album Donda, set for a streaming premiere this Thursday, July 22, at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

The already sold-out streaming premiere will take place at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta and is being livestreamed globally with Apple. The album is set for official release on Friday, July 23 with G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam Recordings.

Kanye has been teasing Donda all this week with a series of tweets as well as an appearance at a listening event with NBA star Kevin Durant and Instagram personality Justin Laboy. Laboy also tweeted about the quality of the new album later that night.

The Beats commercial ran tonight during game six of the NBA finals. Check it out:

Donda is set to feature Pusha T., Playboi Carti, Baby Keem and Westside Gunn. The album was initially announced last year but was never released, as Kanye had tweeted in September that he would not be releasing any new music until he was freed from his contract with Sony and Universal. Donda follows the rapper’s 2019 release Jesus Is King, his ninth studio album.

Kanye and rapper Tyler, The Creator were seen in a recording studio together earlier this week, suggesting the two have been working on a collaboration that may appear on Donda. A whiteboard in the back of the footage of the two in the studio revealed that some of the singles’ titles on the upcoming album may include “Remote,” “Daylight,” “Come To Life” and “New Again.”