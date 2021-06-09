Rolling Loud New York Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring J. Cole, Travis Scott and 50 Cent

Home News Ellie Lin June 9th, 2021 - 12:29 PM

Hip-hop music festival Rolling Loud has announced its lineup for its New York dates. The festival will be held at Citi Field in Queens on Oct. 28, through Oct. 30. Tickets for the festival go on sale June 11, at 12:00 PM, EST.

New York is the fourth Rolling Loud festival planned for 2021, following announcements for Rolling Loud Miami and Rolling Loud California. Rolling Loud Miami’s 2020 dates were rescheduled to 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rolling Loud California’s 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic, though they had not announced a lineup prior to its cancellation. The festival is also set to make its European debut in Portimao, Portugal in July.

50 Cent, J. Cole and Travis Scott will headline the festival. There will be several performances from other notable artists, including Lil Uzi Vert, Gucci Mane, Jack Harlow, Rico Nasty, Flo Milli, Lil Baby, Playboi Carti, Kodak Black, Lil Yachty, City Girls, Roddy Rich, Sheck Wes and The Diplomats. The full lineup is below. There’ll be a special performance by Bobby Shmurda, who was released from prison in February after a six-year stint that sparked cultural outrage.

50 Cent recently spoke at South by Southwest’s virtual music festival. He joined Mary J. Blige, Method Man and other influential musicians as a keynote speaker. 50 Cent also received flack for his endorsement of former president Donald Trump in 2020, citing then candidate Joe Biden’s tax rates as too high.

In addition to Rolling Loud New York, J. Cole is set to headline Rolling Loud California. J. Cole’s sixth studio album The Off-Season was released May 2021. Cole also just made his professional basketball debut– playing for the Patriots Basketball Club. He played just under 18 minutes and finished with three points, three rebounds and two assists. In 2020, Cole was apparently training to try out for the NBA. The Off-Season’s album art features Cole standing in front of a basketball hoop on fire.

Similarly, headliner Travis Scott will headline Rolling Loud Miami as well as Rolling Loud New York. Travis Scott, along with Baby Keem released a song in April called “durag activity.” Scott released a video last year in collaboration with Big Sean for his song “Lithuania.”