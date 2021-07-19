Kanye West Announces New Donda Listening Party in Atlanta Following Session in Las Vegas with Instagram Personality Justin Laboy and NBA Star Kevin Durant

Home News Alison Alber July 19th, 2021 - 9:35 PM

It’s been a wild weekend for Kanye fans but in a positive way. First news broke that Kanye and Tyler, The Creator are in the studio together and now, according to Stereogum, Kanye is about to release his own project, Donda, any time. Donda, named after Kanye’s late mother, is rumored for a long time now. But recent tweets and a listening event this last weekend suggest that the album is finally finished.

Kanye was seen holding a listening session in Las Vegas with Kevin Durant, the famous basketball player and an influencer called Justin Laboy. The latter went on Twitter later that night to hype up the new Kanye album that is allegedly coming out this week. Laboy calls the production of the album “light years ahead of it’s time.” He also claimed that it had NBA star Durant dancing after listening to the songs.

Laboy further claims that rapper Lil Baby will be featured on this record. The two recorded together after Kanye was trying to reach out to Lil Baby but couldn’t reach him. To that, Lil Baby reacted shocked and said he wasn’t aware the rapper tried to contact him.

Nobody told me ye was trying to get me on a song 🧐 that’s fucced up — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) July 23, 2020

@kanyewest no disrespect nobody told me 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) July 23, 2020

The listening party was held at the Church LV, which makes sense as the album is allegedly another faith-based album. Kanye’s Jesus Is King came out in 2019 and was also heavily focused on the Christian faith. The difference between both albums is that supposedly Kanye uses profanity and more beats on Donda, contrary to Jesus Is King, a gospel album. According to audience reports, the album also features Pusha T., Playboi Carti, Westside Gunn and Baby Keem.

Here is a short snippet of Baby Keem’s song with Kanye:

Here is a snippet of the Baby Keem song on Kanye West’s new album 😯 pic.twitter.com/FbqXbgyk3A — STRAPPED! (@STRAPPEDEXTRAS6) July 19, 2021

According to Kanye’s label Def Jam, there is another listening session planned, this time at the Atlanta Mercedes Benz Stadium. The event will be held this upcoming Thursday, July 22nd, at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now and you can check out the announcement below.