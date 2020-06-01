Terrace Martin Pairs Imagery of Police Brutality with Hard Hitting Verses by Denzel Curry, G Perico and Daylyt in New Song “Pig Feet” Featuring Kamasi Washington

Home News Drew Feinerman June 1st, 2020 - 2:12 PM

Los Angeles based hip hop/jazz producer and multi-instrumentalist Terrace Martin just released a new collaborative song “Pig Feet,” which features Miami based rapper Denzel Curry, Los Angeles based jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington, Los Angeles based rapper G Perico, and Los Angeles rapper Daylyt, according to Brooklyn Vegan. The song was dropped in response to the country wide protests and riots occurring due to the murder of George Floyd.

The song is hard hitting and intense, and the accompanying visuals, which is a collection of actual footage from riots around the country, adds realism to the chilling song. Curry raps with vigor and intensity, and Washington’s masterful saxophone playing adds major depth and musicality to an otherwise intense and heavy song. Martin’s aggressive choice of production style is understandable, and further contributes to the emotions of frustration and anger that is currently being felt in communities across America.

In a social media post from Martin, the producer answered the question many have asked him, “how do I feel? I told them hurt, fearless, angry, aware and fully ready to protect me, my family & my people at all cost. I got together with Black men that felt the same way and created a work of truth. PIG FEET.”

Martin has close ties within many in the hip hop community, including fellow Compton born rapper Kendrick Lamar, and thus has always been outspoken against instances of police brutality. It is unclear whether messages from Martin and many others like him, including NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, will have any long lasting effect on racism in America, but perhaps messages from those with major platforms will help more people understand the sad reality for many people of color in the country.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado