Josh Homme and Danny Trejo Get in a Gang-Style Street Fight in Starcrawler’s New “Goodtime Girl” Video from Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack

In continuation of the Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack project, LA rock band Starcrawler has released their tribute to the soundtrack accompanied with a fun music video, as reported by The PRP. The song and video, “Goodtime Girl,” featured two rival gangs who go at it. Gilbert Trejo, Danny Trejo’s son, directed the music video.

The video features Josh Homme, Danny Trejo, and yes, even David Hasslehoff!

The video is very entertaining and you might want to watch it a few times just to listen to the song separately. There are two gangs who face off against each other whilst Starcrawler sings their song. At the end of the music video, Danny Trejo and the Hoff have a short conversation with a little humor from Trejo about knowing a “good place for tacos.” – A reference to his own taco restaurant chain in Los Angeles (and now in other parts of the US as well.)

The song has a 70s vibe to it, it’s very rock ‘n’ roll and has that classic feel to it.

Starcrawler has covered Townes Van Zandt and Flying Burrito Brothers at the first public show since the pandemic began. They are set to tour this fall with Red Fang.

Previous Dark Nights releases have been Dave Lombardo drumming on a song by Gunship and Tyler Bates and members of Dillinger The Escape Plan for “Now You’ve Really Done It.”

There is also HEALTH’s “Anti-Life,” Chelsea Wolfe’s “Diana” and many more. Dark Nights: Death Metal is now included mxdwn’s Best Albums of 2021.