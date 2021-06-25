Dave Lombardo Plays Drums on New Song GUNSHIP and Tyler Bates Song “Berserker” from Dark Nights: Death Metal

Home News Kaido Strange June 25th, 2021 - 1:27 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

The new Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack that’s been entirely produced by Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy, Watchmen, John Wick) has released a track, “Berserker” which features drummer Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Testament, Suicidal Tendencies, etc.) and British band GUNSHIP. The album is already released for streaming but physical copies will be made available on July 16, 2021.

Comic books and metal music have gone hand-in-hand since the dawn of time. The idea of tying a comic series with a soundtrack is a stroke of genius, really. This song definitely brings the two subcultures together again. GUNSHIP’s electronic and new-wave sound really suits the more heavy aspect of Bates and Lombardo – it’s similar to when Fear Factory teamed up with Gary Numan to do a version of Numan’s hit “Cars.” The song is great and compliments Scott Snyder’s Dark Nights: Death Metal very well.

Dark Nights: Death Metal is a continuation series of Dark Nights: Metal and is produced by DC Comics It’s written by Scott Snyder (American Vampire, Swamp Thing, Batman: Gates of Gotham) and illustrated by artist Greg Capullo (Quasar run 1991 – 1992, X-Force run 1992-1993, and Spawn run in 1999 – 2000, and again in 2003 – 2004.) The series follows the final battle between Batman and “the Batman who Laughs.”

Lombardo has been busy, he has worked with Corey Taylor, Lzzy Hale, Scott Ian to write Netflix’s Thunderforce theme song, he played drums on Dave Grohl’s performance on Live on Jimmy Kimmel, and has stated that Dead Cross has completely instrumentals for a new album.

