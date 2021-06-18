Starcrawler Cover Townes Van Zandt and Flying Burrito Brothers at First Public Show Since Pandemic Began

Home News Krista Marple June 18th, 2021 - 9:44 PM

Los Angeles-based rock band Starcrawler recently covered Townes Van Zandt and Flying Burrito Brothers during an acoustic set at a recently played live show. The show was the first time Starcrawler had performed since the coronavirus outbreak started last year.

Starcrawler performed for fans Stories Books and Cafe, which is based on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. Starcrawler performed at the establishment for a book release party on June 17. Stories Books and Cafe held the book release party to celebrate the release “Permanent Damage: Memoir of an Outrageous Girl,” which is about the life of Mercy Fontenot.

Two short clips of the live performance were posted by Lyndsey Parker, co-author of the book. The first video that was shared was of Starcrawler performing their Flying Burrito Brothers cover while the second one showcased them performing a Townes Van Zandt cover. While the shared clips were short, it was quickly shown that the duo held great talent. Each cover was performed acoustic and with soul and emotion.

Red Fang recently announced their 2021 tour, which will feature Starcrawler along with Here Lies Man and Warish, as supporting acts. The U.S. tour will kick off on August 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada and will last through November 20 where they will make their final stop in Anchorage, Alaska. In between those dates, they will make stops in Portland, Atlanta, St. Paul, Denver and more.

